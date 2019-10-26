Local volunteers package thousands of meals for those struggling with hunger

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Local youth groups and schools came together to pack and ship meals Saturday in connection with a non-profit organization ‘Feeding Children Everywhere.’

Nearly 200 volunteers packed a whopping 50,000 Lentil Jambalaya meals at The MacDuffie School in Granby in just three hours of work.

The event was organized by Jackson Skibble, a student at MacDuffie.

Participants also raised $18,000 and accepted donations for ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’.

“After looking at some of the stats, they aren’t good stats,” said MacDuffie student Jackson Skibble. “With all the food being donated in the Mass. area, it hopefully will hope those stats and make them a lot better.”

All 50,000 meals will be distributed around western Massachusetts, making an immediate impact to those struggling with hunger.