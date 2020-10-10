Local Walgreens offering drive-thru Flu shots

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While researchers continue to work on a COVID-19 vaccine, the flu vaccine is available, and the demand is higher due to the pandemic.

For seven months, we’ve been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. With another battle against the flu coming soon, Easthampton residents had the option to get the vaccine in their own cars.

The Easthampton Board of Health asked the local Walgreens Pharmacy to hold this first-ever drive-thru flu clinic. Monique Bennett-Vonn, the Pharmacy Manager at Easthampton’s Walgreens told 22News that the drive-thru vaccination is a new concept this year.

Bennett-Vonn told 22News, “We’ve never done one before Its not normally something we do. This year its more important than ever to get as many people as vaccinated as possible.”

This flu shot drive-thru was an important way for Easthampton residents like Louise, who have concerns about getting the vaccine inside in a public place. It was quick, easy, and convenient.

“I’m a senior so I didn’t want to go inside for it I was really glad when I saw on Facebook that the Easthmpaton health department was doing this,” said Louise.

Everyone who got a flut shot had to pre-register for the drive-thru. Getting a flu shot doesn’t mean you won’t get the virus. But you are much less likely to develop any severe symptoms.

Easing the burden off hospitals will be important this fall and winter, with an expected second wave of COVID-19 to come.