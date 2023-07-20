LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – Musante Beach is back open, after Northampton Parks and Rec. closed it last week, as a result of flooding.

Flooding damaged swimming area ropes and buoys, but now it’s all fixed. Ropes are out of the lap lanes, and lines and buoys are there to mark the swimming area.

O’Brien Tomalian of Florence, who was glad to be back on the sand and in the water close to their hometown, tells 22News, “We were just in Maine and we could swim right in the front yard so we were doing that and then when we got back there was no more water anywhere. So, hooray for the city for pulling this together so fast!”

Normal hours are in effect at the beach, but officials in Northampton are warning residents that the water level is still high.