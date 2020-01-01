Breaking News
Log Cabin celebrates New Year’s Eve and 350th anniversary of Hatfield

Hampshire County

by: Kristina D'Amours

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrations are taking place all over western Massachusetts on New Year’s Eve.

And for some, they’re not just celebrating the new year. The Log Cabin in Holyoke is packed Tuesday night.

People are ringing in the New Year by celebrating the past 350 years. This party is to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Hatfield.

Josh Costa, a General Manager at the Log Cabin told 22News that guests wanted to celebrate Hatfield and new beginnings.

“A restart right? A fresh, bring it in new. Celebrate how you can. Get everything back to that, whether it’s a new resolution for you,” said Costa. “Or capping off something significant like tonight’s party for Hatfield.”

The evening included entertainment food and drink.

