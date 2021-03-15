Long-time peace advocate remembered during Northampton protest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The life of a long-time peace advocate was remembered in Northampton on Monday with a protest against military war and nuclear weapons.



The protest was held in remembrance of Frances Crowe since on Monday it would’ve been her 100th birthday and one of the main issues she protested against was the amount our country delegates to military spending.

The protest took place at L3-Harris in Northampton, one of the top US military contracting industries.

It was a called a “Stand-out for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability.”

Protestors told 22News although Frances is no longer with them, they want to continue her mission.

“They are responsible for making surveillance equipment for their U.S.-Mexico border, the Israel-Palestine border, and making drones and other weapons that have killed hundreds and hundreds of people. Frances wanted to see an end to the military-industrial complex of the war machine and we want the same,” said Miranda Geroux, an organizer of the protest.

The U.S. has the highest military spending in the world.

Protestors said they’d rather have that money go toward pandemic relief and address other human rights.

22News contacted L3-Harris for comment but we have yet to hear back.