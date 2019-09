LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are warning residents of scam calls from unsuspected people.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, recently a “Tech Support” representative calling from Comcast requested access to a resident’s computer to resolve a virus.

Police say once they gained access, they installed malware, viruses, and other means to obtain personal information.

Police advise taking caution and question anyone calling you unsolicited.