HUNTINGTON, Mass. WWLP) – Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.

22News reporter Kristina D’Amours joins was live in Huntington.

I’m off Russel Road here in Huntington-and the rain is starting to let up a little bit. This part of Hampshire county saw about 6in of snow-but now at this point a lot of it slush.

When we were getting here earlier this evening from our station in Chicopee taking the mass pike through Westfield was pretty clear of snow but very wet roads. Hopping onto Route 20 in Westfield through Russel we saw the same wet slick conditions. Speeding restrictions still seem to be in place on the MassPike according to the latest report from MassDOT that’s 40 mph between NY and Russel.



Again we are in the area of Russel Road. Visibility is good driving conditions are pretty slick however so take it easy out on the roads. The snow here in this part of Huntington is very slushy and wet. Shouldn’t be too bad for shoveling if you need to still clear off you sidewalks or driveways still.