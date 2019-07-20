Look Park comes alive with 26th annual Glasgow Lands Festival

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Look Park came alive with the sound of bagpipes and Highland drummers.

The 26th annual Glasgow Lands festival kicked off Saturday morning in Florence.

Local residents, families and friends celebrated their real, or fake Scottish heritage with live music from 31 bands and 700 pipers and drummers.

The family event has activities and games for children, Scottish foods and imports and beer from local micro-brews.

This annual festival is the only one of its kind in Massachusetts — and it’s the second oldest in all of New England.