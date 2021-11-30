Look Park in Northampton opens Holiday Display with brand new lights

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday lights display in Look Memorial Park is back for the season, but there’s something different about this year’s display.

All the lights in the display have been replaced, every light in this display has been switched out. A process that began in January and just finished up before the display turned on again. But what’s most impressive, the task was done almost completely by one volunteer.

The glistening array of lights in Look Memorial Park, even brighter than years past.

“This calendar year, we have replaced every single light bulb in our light displays, and we have had one volunteer extraordinaire do 98% of those light bulbs herself, since January,” said Jilian Larkin, Executive Director at Look Park.

Certainly not an easy task, that volunteer spending roughly 30 hours a week to get that job done in time for season of joy. Unlike other parks in the area, it’s free to walk or drive through this light display. They do accept donations, which go towards maintaining the park for the rest of year.

The holiday light display is open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., through the New Year.