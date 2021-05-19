Look Park opens spray pad for the season

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Look Park in Northampton announced the spray pad is open for the season starting Wednesday.

According to Look Memorial Park on Facebook, the water spray park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The water park is free but visitors do have to pay an entry fee to drive into Look Park for $5 Monday through Thursday and $10 on Friday through Sunday. Walking or biking into the park is free.

The 5000+ square foot Spray Park features ground jets, bucket dumps, water umbrellas and more.