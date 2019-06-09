Look Park’s Bounce House Bonanza draws in families for fun in the sun

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a hundred people visited Florence Sunday for some fun in the sun.

The first-ever Bounce House Bonanza was held at Look Park Sunday.

Eighteen different bounce houses were featured as well as live DJs, food trucks and a car show. One of the bounce houses was open to adults, while the rest were available for families and children.

22News spoke with one West Springfield resident who was very happy to come out Sunday and have fun with her family.

“I think it just gives everybody an opportunity to come out and families to interact and socialize with each other,” Michelle McCaffrey said. “For the kids to interact and all the surrounding towns to come together and celebrate the fact that it’s spring and summer and nice out finally.”

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will go towards the beautification of Look Park.