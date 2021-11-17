Loose dog rescued by Animal Control Officer, Hadley Police, and good Samaritans in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the help of an Animal Control Officer, Hadley Police Department, and some good Samaritans, a dog was rescued on Wednesday.

According to the news release provided by the Northampton Police Department, they had been getting calls of a loose dog on the Calvin Coolidge Bridge on Saturday. Animal Control Officer Dawn Ubelaker patrolled the area for four days and made several attempts to capture the dog and get her to a safe place.

On Wednesday, with the help of Hadley Police Department, Ubelaker and good Samaritans, the dog was finally captured. Ubelaker was then able to take the dog to a veterinarian after capturing her to ensure the best outcome for the animal.

