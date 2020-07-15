Loss of international students would have cost colleges, universities millions

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, people walk through the gates leading to Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard’s student newspaper is facing a campus backlash over a routine request for government comment about a student demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Trump administration rescinded a plan requiring international students to take face-to-face classes this fall.

Last week it was announced that international students could not go back to college if the school was only offering online classes. The Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a policy that would have stripped visas from international students whose courses move exclusively online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many colleges responded to the decision. Both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had sued to block the new policy.

The latest development cancels a move U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced last week that international students whose courses move entirely online would be required to depart the country or transfer schools and reinstates an earlier plan to grant exemptions to student visa holders.

Amherst resident Larry Briggs told 22News, “It’s good that we have that money coming in. They really do need it. They are going to be cutting a lot of their student bodies in half, if not maybe more.”

The loss of international students could have cost universities millions of dollars in tuition. Each year, about 1 million international students enroll in American universities.

They contribute $41 billion to the economy annually and support more than 458,000 jobs.