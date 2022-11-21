FLORENCE Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Florence is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Zetta Eastman of Florence claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game on November 7th.

Zetta chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans to use some of her winnings to buy her mother a car.

She bought her ticket at Valley Farms located at 128 Northampton Rd. in Easthampton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “15,000,000 Money Maker” is a $30 scratch ticket that has two remaining tickets worth $15 million and four tickets remaining worth $1 million.