Lower River Road in South Hadley may flood Friday

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is warning drivers of a road that may flood.

Crews from Holyoke Gas and Electric Company are working on lower River Road in South Hadley which may cause the road to flood between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The floods may become impassable and drivers are urged to use caution to not drive through high or moving water.

Hadley Police Department is warning residents along the Connecticut River area that the water level and velocity is expected to increase significantly.

Road closure signs will be in place during this time.