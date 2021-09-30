Lt. Gov. Polito reacts to Smith & Wesson moving headquarters out of state

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Top state leaders are also reacting to Thursday’s announcement about Smith and Wesson’s headquarters moving out of state.

The lieutenant governor said the administration never wants to see jobs lost in the state to other places. The focus will be on the people impacted by this decision.

“Making sure they have access to whatever training program is available and we have plenty of resources to help them to reskill, re-employ, get back on track to gain the income for themselves and their families,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Polito added that they will continue in their economic recovery in this pandemic. 22News also spoke with Representative Dan Carey. Both him and Polito were at events in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

His response shortly after the news broke Thursday morning, was that they always want to encourage businesses to stay in Massachusetts as much as possible, but that he would have to do further research on it.