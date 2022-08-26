AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It is just 11 days until the September 6th primary in Massachusetts. On Friday, Lieutenant Governor candidate Tami Gouveia visited Amherst to talk with voters. The state representative from Acton is focusing her campaign around housing, climate change, and mental health services.

Gouveia is running as a Democrat in the Lieutenant Governor primary race. She visited Share Coffee Roasters in Amherst to meet with potential voters on Friday. This past summer, Amherst has seen multiple businesses close, including Glazed Doughnut Shop, due to a slow start to the summer season and the continued rise in prices.

22News asked Gouveia with how she will support local businesses and she said a big part of that is making sure small businesses get to stay in our communities, “I worked with colleagues of mine to pass the tiered corporate tax minimum so our small businesses pay the same annual tax rate that our larger corporations pay to try to create some equity.”

Gouveia added she supports Medicare for all and said that could make it easier for businesses when it comes to providing benefits to employees.

Early voting starts this Saturday in the primary and Saturday is also the final day you can register to vote or switch parties for your ballot.