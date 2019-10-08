Lt. Governor Polito discusses diversity in development projects

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lt. Governor made a stop in western Massachusetts Tuesday to discuss diversity on construction job sites.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito visited Smith College to talk about increasing diversity on development projects.

State leaders say construction remains an industry under-accessed by women and people of color, especially in western and central Massachusetts.

The forum today at Smith College was an opportunity to learn from other institutions’ successes, including Massachusetts casinos and local colleges.

The event featured a discussion about tactics to enhance diversity, and share practices and strategies for increasing the number and percentage of women, minority individuals and veterans in the labor field.

Lt. Governor Polito told 22News the state’s education system needs to innovate to improve workplace opportunity and advancement.

“We also have to innovate what our education system looks like as well as our workforce training looks like so that way we can get more people into these pathways and programs that will connect them to more opportunity,” Polito said.

Out of all the workers that built MGM Springfield, More than eight percent were women.

Encore Boston Harbor employed 491 tradeswomen, which was the largest number of women on a single job site in Massachusetts.