LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An evening of fun and celebration in Longmeadow, in recognition of a Jewish holiday.

Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy hosted a Lag B’Omer celebration Tuesday. The holiday commemorates the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. He had asked that the anniversary of his death be commemorated by fun outdoor celebrations, and that’s exactly what played out on Converse Street.

“We celebrate with outdoor activities, there is a rock wall and bounce houses and a barbecue as well. It’s a time to celebrate and remember the legacy,” says Chaim Kosofsky of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy.

This celebration is a minor, festive holiday that falls on the 33rd day of the seven-week period, between Passover and Shavuot,