NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Luminaria Display was held in Northampton today by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County. Over 2200 Luminarias were lit to represent the number of child abuse survivors that the center has seen. All in an effort to stand in solidarity with survivors.

Kara McElhone, the Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County told 22News, “We know that each light represents a child who has needed our help and our services. So we know if a child drives by, they see a light that it’s for them. It shows that we stand in solidarity with kids who have been abused, that as a community we’re going to come together to make sure we keep our kids safe.”

Northampton Mayor Sciarra was at today’s event and she declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Northampton.