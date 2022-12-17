HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Park and Recreation and the Hadley Fire Department are hosting a free lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus event, as well as a Cram-A-Cruiser event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at Hadley Elementary School around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Hadley Police Department.

Santa will be available for pictures and will arrive on a firetruck to greet everyone. There will be pizza, snacks, activities, and crafts at the lunch, along with door prizes and more.

The Cram-A-Cruiser event begins at 12:00 p.m. at the Hadley Elementary School, where you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to lunch with Santa. If you can’t make the lunch, you can drop off toys at the Hadley Safety Complex, where all of the donations will be given to local children’s hospitals.