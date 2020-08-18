MA residents are saving money during pandemic, survey finds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new survey shows more people in Massachusetts have a little extra cash in their pockets during the pandemic.

MassMutual recently conducted a survey of 1,5000 people that reflects how summer spending in 2020 compares to last year. Nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts residents have canceled a summer vacation as a result of the pandemic.

Of those surveyed, 80 percent are using that saved money for bills, rent, groceries, and paying off debt. People are also saving more money because of decreased nightlife and canceled summer activities.

22News spoke with Adam Goetz, President of the Advisors Association at MassMutual, about what expenses people are spending their money on nowadays.

“Cash on hand is certainly up for a whole host of reasons,” Goetz said. “From rescheduling summer, travel plans to just general commuting costs and dry cleaning savings, gym memberships, and all the fun that goes with that.”

The survey also said 7 in 10 Massachusetts residents have not spent money on their own well-being since the start of the pandemic.

Goetz believes this pattern will continue for the rest of the year.