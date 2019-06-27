Main beach at Puffer’s Pond in Amherst closed due to high levels of E.coli

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The main beach at Puffer’s Pond in Amherst is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of E.coli.

According to the Town of Amherst, the high levels of bacteria were found during a routine sampling on June 24th at the main beach.

The Town said the high levels are not uncommon during this time of year, and is likely due to recent heavy rains and runoff.

Residents are being advised not to swim at the main beach on State Street until further notice out of an abundance of caution. The town said they are following all precautions provided by the Amherst Health Department and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Samples were taken Wednesday and the town is hoping to have the results back sometime Thursday.