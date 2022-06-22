SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A street in South Hadley is being painted for a good cause.

Artist Simone Germain is bringing awareness to the Buttery Brook Watershed by painting a mural on the asphalt of Main Street. The project began Tuesday.

This is an installation of Buttery Brook called, “Buttery Brook Under Our Feet.” Hopes are to restore Buttery Brook through bringing awareness. The goal is to enhance community participation in the watershed’s health. The town is interested in renewing South Hadley Falls and in the meantime, removing the Queensville Dam at Titus Pond.

The mural is funded by a MVP Action Grant and is temporary until the road will be under construction for a future road way project.