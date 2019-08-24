Main Street Pump Station improvement project begins in South Hadley

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(The Town of South Hadley)

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley has started its Pump Station improvement project on Main Street. 

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of South Hadley, the project will improve the system’s security and operability of the pump station and sanitary sewer system. 

The release states Thursday’s break was caused from a failure of a section of a by-pass pipe that occurred during an upgrading of a 24 inch sewer main. 

(The Town of South Hadley)

The release was less than 200,000 gallons.

Contractors and Waste Water Treatment Plant staff will be working on the project this week and plan to be completed by the week of August 26.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet