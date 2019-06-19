Major makeover proposed for busy road in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A busy road in South Hadley could soon undergo a major makeover.

Mass DOT is proposing to completely resurface Route 116 through South Hadley. The proposed project will include the milling and repaving of Route 116, which is Newton Street.

This project would take place from Route 202 to just beyond the Kendrick Steet intersection. It would also include the reconstruction of sidewalks, ADA compliant ramps, new crosswalks, and bicycle lanes.

One South Hadley resident told 22News that despite the traffic it will cause, the finished project will be worth it.

“The road has been bumpy and sidewalks not up to par since we’ve been here so it’s time and having a daughter in a wheelchair a sidewalk renovation would really make me want to come out and walk the neighborhood,” said Deirdre McDaniel.

Mass DOT is holding a public hearing Wednesday night in South Hadley to answer questions about the project. This is an informational hearing. There will be no decisions made.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday night at six in the meeting room of the South Hadley Town Hall.