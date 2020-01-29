Make-A-Wish: Ware teen to have trip of a lifetime at Super Bowl LIV

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – A teen from Ware with a critical illness will get his wish granted this weekend as he attends the Super Bowl.

Former New England Patriots Tight End, Rob Gronkowski, surprised 17-year-old Aiden Clark on New Year’s Eve in New York City with tickets to Super Bowl LIV.

Clark is a huge football and Patriots fan who was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder when he was six years old.

Although the Patriots won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year, Aiden will fulfill his wish of watching a Super Bowl live on Sunday thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island with the NFL and Make-A-Wish America.

Aiden has managed to keep the pending trip from impacting his daily routine at school, but he fears his grades will suffer because he’s missing two days of school.

“To be honest, I’m kind of nervous I’m going to be a little behind in school because I’m missing a couple of school days.” -Aiden Clark

“Any of the work that he falls behind through the whirlwind experience, we will work with him to help him get caught up.” Eugene Rich, Ware High School Principal

Aiden and his family will be in Miami Thursday where they will be treated to a welcome reception at Dave and Buster’s.

The festivities will continue the next few days where Aiden will receive a private, behind-the-scenes tour of Hard Rock Stadium, spend time with past and present NFL players, test his football skills at the Super Bowl Experience and get red-carpet access to the NFL Honors event according to Rich Greif, Director of Communications at Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The trip will finish with the Super Bowl where Aiden will be able to see live which team will take home the Lombardi trophy.

(Photo Courtesy: The Clark Family and Make-A-Wish)

Make-A-Wish and the NFL selected 18 other young people and their families to experience the Super Bowl on Sunday.