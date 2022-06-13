EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was caught on camera jumping on her back two legs and pulling down a birdfeeder in Easthampton.

The video was shared by an Easthampton resident to 22News. He said the bear and a cub were seen in his yard last week. The cub can be seen climbing a peach tree in the yard and mama bear climbing the tree in an attempt to get a bird feeder.

The mama bear gave up on climbing the tree and decided to jump up from her two back legs and grab the bird feeder, tearing it down and knocking the seeds to the ground. The viewer told 22News the bear eventually attempted to leave but the cub was still having fun climbing the tree, so mama bear had to come back and get the cub to follow her back into the woods.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

