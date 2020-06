NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence early Saturday morning in Leeds.

Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, officers were called to a single-car crash at 430 North Main Street around 1:23 a.m. Officers say the car crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant in the parking lot of Leeds Sunoco.

The 23-year-old driver from Williamsburg was arrested and charged with OUI: Alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.