AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died after a single car accident in Amherst earlier this week.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Sayhan Islam was killed Thursday night when his car went off the road and struck a telephone pole in the 7-11 North East Street section.

Police investigators say the foggy and wet road conditions could have played a role.

There were five passengers in the vehicle as well who were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.