Man found in Connecticut River Friday was missing UMass student, no link to second body

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The body found in the Connecticut River in Hadley Friday has been identified as a University of Massachusetts student who was reported missing back in December.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office identified the student as 21-year-old Wasique Hasan from Easthampton, no foul play is suspected.

Hasan was reported by his family on December 30 and his name was reported to the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

His body was discovered in the Connecticut River near the Hadley, Northampton line by a boater on May 21.

Authorities are also investigating the body of another man found along the shore off River Drive in Hadley Wednesday by a kayaker. They don’t believe there is a link between the two bodies found.

The cause of death of that man and his identity have not been determined yet.