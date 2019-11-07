Man left with serious head injuries after attack on UMass Amherst campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Police are looking for three suspects connected to an assault and battery on campus last month, that left a man with significant head injuries.

On October 26, a man was found with serious head injuries after an assault. He was unable to provide information on the suspects and was immediately transported to the hospital.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue. A main, busy part of campus.

“I’ve never heard of that kind of stuff happening on campus,” said George Armstrong, a UMass Amherst junior. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anyone beat up here especially here.”

Students said they always feel safe on campus. Being attacked is something they’ve never thought twice about.

Maxwell Burt told 22News, “Generally I feel pretty safe on campus. It’s pretty well lit, so I hadn’t really thought twice about it. But, I’m normally with a group of friends.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact UMPD Officer Allison Fenton at (413) 545-2121. Anonymous information can be left at (413) 577-TIPS (8477) or by using the UMPD anonymous witness form.