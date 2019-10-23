Man pleads guilty in connection with 2018 Amherst apartment fire

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hyannis man has pleaded guilty in connection to the 2018 Amherst apartment fire that injured one person and displaced 21 others.

Northwestern District Attorney spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, 23-year old Andrew Ho pleaded guilty in Hampshire Superior Court Tuesday to one count of assault and battery and a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and four counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200.

One person hospitalized, twenty people homeless after Amherst fire

Carey said Judge Richard Carey sentenced Ho to two years of probation on the four counts of destruction of property along with restitution payments that will be paid to the landlord and three residents.

The assault and battery charge will be served concurrently with multiple conditions.

Ho videotaped himself setting off fireworks inside an apartment and posted it on Snapchat. He then admitted to police he left with friends afterwards not realizing burning embers remained said, Carey.

“The defendant’s foolish actions caused former residents of the apartments continued psychological harm. That they didn’t result in one or more deaths is thanks to the efforts of firefighters and police.” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas

