NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck with a set of needle-nose pliers in Northampton has pleaded not guilty.

41-year-old Russell Scott Mayo was arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court. Mayo is accused of stabbing a woman in the neck outside the Northampton Police department Thursday afternoon.

The Northwestern DA’s office filed a motion to have him deemed too dangerous to release on bail. That motion will be considered by a judge on October 27th at a dangerousness hearing. The victim is expected to survive.