NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns over pedestrian safety are being raised in Northampton following a hit-and-run incident Monday evening.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Monday night at a crosswalk within the Market and Bridge Street intersection. The victim, Lance Vincent, is recovering from injuries sustained in the incident and took to social media to raise concerns over safeguards for pedestrians.

22News spoke with Vincent about his frustration over what he says is a lack of security footage in that area, and throughout the city, “I’ve lived here for ten years and it bothers me to think it’s the kind of city where you can just hit somebody and drive away. If there’s anything we can do to get the town to get cameras set up there because I see accidents there all the time and it just seems absurd to me that there aren’t any there at all, even in the businesses.”

22News did request a copy of the police report on this incident but was informed that the report is not yet completed as the search for video footage is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Vincent in his recovery.