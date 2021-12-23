Man recovering after hit-and-run on College Hwy in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is recovering after a pedestrian accident on College Highway in Southampton Wednesday morning.

According to Southampton Police, officers received a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning for a pedestrian accident on College Highway. The pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of the roadway wearing high visibility reflective clothing, as well as using a flashlight, when a vehicle partially moved out of the northbound lane and struck the man in the arm.

The vehicle did not stop and continued on Route 10. Southampton police were able to located the vehicle and driver the same day. The driver is likely to face charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The pedestrian suffered a broken arm from the accident.