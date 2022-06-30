HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was rescued after being injured at the Knightville Dam in Huntington.

The Hilltown Community Ambulance Association was called to the Knightville Dam to help the injured man Wednesday morning. Crews found the man down a large ridge and across the river from where the responders were. The water was chest-deep, allowing the crew to reach him by crossing the river.

With the help of Huntington fire and police, the man was carried across the river and up the embankment to be treated and taken to a local hospital.