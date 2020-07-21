Man wanted for child porn possession in Northampton added to State Police Most Wanted list

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday added a man wanted for child porn possession with ties to the Northampton area to its Most Wanted list.

State Police said the man, 49-year-old Jude Demeis is being sought by the department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. In September 2019, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Demeis with three counts of possession of child pornography and posing or exhibiting a child in the nude.

Demeis is aware that he is wanted by police and is actively trying to evade capture, according to State Police. He is described as white, 6’2” tall, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is very proficient with computers, an avid mountain biker and a rally car enthusiast. He has ties to the Northampton and Needham area as well as the greater Syracuse, N.Y. and Gilboa, N.Y. area. Police say Demeis also had a previous address in New City, N.Y.

Anyone who has seen Demeis or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or 911.