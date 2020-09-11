Manchester Hardware in Easthampton closing after 125 years

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than a century of business, Manchester Hardware has announced it will be closing its doors.

The Easthampton hardware store has served residents all over western Massachusetts for 125 years. The business was started by G.L. Manchester in 1895 when it only sold pipe fittings. It became a hardware store and was first incorporated in 1911.

22News spoke with owner Carol Perman whose family has owned the business since the 1960’s who said the decision to close is due to retirement.

She told 22News how the retail business has changed over the many years of service.