HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Department of Public Works has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents due to the current drought conditions and high-water demands.

Hadley residents are asked to limit their outdoor water usage through an odd/even schedule. Water use is restricted to odd numbered addresses on odd numbers days of the month, and even-numbered addresses on even days. Outdoor water use will be restricted to a bucket, can or hand-held hose watering with an automatic shutoff nozzle between the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

At all times during the restriction, residents are not allowed to use automatic sprinklers, wash vehicles and fill swimming pools. Any water used for the production of food is exempt from the water restriction.

These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice from the DPW.