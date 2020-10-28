Manhan Rail Trail in Easthampton chosen as national recreation trail

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Manhan Rail Trail in Easthampton is now recognized as a new national recreation trail.

The announcement was made along with 29 other national recreation trails by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt.

In a news release sent to 22News from City of Easthampton’s Mayor’s Office, the Manhan Rail Trail is a 6-mile, paved multi-use path that traverses Easthampton, providing spectacular views of Mount Tom, the Oxbow, and several flourishing ponds. The trail provides easy access to a vibrant downtown, restored mills housing studios, restaurants and shops, Pascommuck Trust Conservation Areas, Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, city parks, and the Manhan Rail Trail Millennium Mural.

“The Manhan Rail Trail is a dynamic Easthampton asset that reclaims our city and country’s

history in a way that is both recreational and functional,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole

LaChapelle. “As a community, we must recognize the past, to know the path forward.”

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious designation,” said Wendy Hammerle, President of the

Friends of the Manhan Rail Trail. “Being named a National Recreation Trail will bring

recognition to our hidden gem here in Easthampton.”

National recreation trails includes an online database of information, maps and pictures. For more information visit Americantrails.org.