Manna’s Soup Kitchen’s Thanksgiving feast made possible after donations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual Thanksgiving dinner for Manna’s Soup Kitchen is a reality after it almost fell through.

The kitchen that operates out of Edwards Church in Northampton usually gets their turkeys from a supermarket supplier. But when that didn’t work out, their neighbors at Filos Greek Taverna stepped in.

When the owner found out they needed turkeys, he bought 850 pounds worth along with stuffing, mix cranberry sauce, and gravy.

Konstantine Sierros, owner of Filos Greek Taverna, said, “Compassion is a big thing, right? Especially during the holidays. So, in Greek we call it Filotimo. I’ve tried to teach my kids the need to have filotimo in their lives. And so, I thought it would be a lot better instead of saying it to actually do something about it.”

Sierros estimates they bought enough to feed 600 people.

He says he’s thankful for all the support he received from the community that has allowed him to help those in need.