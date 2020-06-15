Many businesses still closed in western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While many businesses have reopened during Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, some don’t feel comfortable opening just yet.

The state’s economy is slowly reopening. Many are back in business, but a few still have their doors closed.

Happy Valley in Northampton is one store that still has its lights off and doors shut amid the reopening order from Governor Baker. The main street location, which sells products from local artists, has been closed for several months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

22News spoke with Nancy Cowen, owner of Happy Valley, and she said she just doesn’t feel comfortable, “I don’t think opening this early works for us, It’s just not possible. Keeping everything sterile in a shop like ours is a very difficult task and I would feel terrible if people came in and things got transmitted and people got sick.”

Happy Valley isn’t a store that see’s a lot of online presence either, so with being closed for months, the business is losing a lot of money.

There is no date set on when Nancy thinks the store could be up and running again, she said it all depends on coronavirus case numbers.