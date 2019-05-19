Many hit the green for local nonprofit’s charity golf tournament

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – One local organization is working to inspire adverse youth in the community.

I Found Light Against All Odds hosted its 3rd annual golf tournament Saturday at the Westover Golf Course in Granby.

The non-profit provides at-risk youth and their families the tools and opportunities to break the cycle of poverty. Money raised in Saturday’s “Charity Scramble Golf Tournament” will go towards scholarships for local students.

CEO and President of the non-profit, Stefan Davis told 22News the large turnout shows the community cares and wants to make a change.

“That there’s many people that want to make a change, I want to help this population,” Davis said. “We’re not forgetting about this population of adverse youth. and these kids prosper from that.

Davis also said around $15,000 has been raised for the organization’s scholarship fund.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller is a board member for the organization and was at the tournament.

