Many using Valentine’s Day this year to reach out to family, friends

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For those who might need that reminder, Valentine’s Day is this Sunday.

However, how people are choosing to spend the holiday of love is a little different this year.

Valentine’s Day will certainly be different. People are expected to spend more on gifts and food than experiences.

At Forget Me Not Florists in Northampton it’s been incredibly busy. The folks say they have a team of people working on all three floors helping people make their picks, packaging them up and then getting them ready for contactless delivery.

However, this holiday is not just for couples. This year, people are using it as a way to reach out to other loved ones.

“Now we get a lot of ones for their siblings or their parents, people they aren’t able to see. So, a lot of the card messages have been saying stuff like “Wish I could be there.” So, I think people are using them as a way to let them know that they’re thinking of them from a distance,” said Lauren Hufnagel.

When it comes to the type of the flower, roses are still big. But Lauren said people are also gravitating towards other types of flowers, as long as they’re pink and red.