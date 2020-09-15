Many western Massachusetts students begin new school year Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday will be the first day of school for many students in western Massachusetts.

But, this year is so different, and so are their school supplies.

Since many children will be learning remotely in some capacity this school year, parents have had to buy less back to school clothes and instead, more electronics.

Yes Computers in Northampton told 22News they have never been this busy before.

“A lot more people have a need for extra devices in their home being that they have multiple children and everyone who works at home used to work using a work computer at their workplace so pretty much every individual now has to have their own device so we’ve been very busy setting those up for everyone,” said Mark Wineburg, owner of Yes Computers.

Wineburg added that there is a global shortage of electronics so some products are back ordered.