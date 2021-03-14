March 14: annual celebration of Pi Day

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is March 14, which is recognized as Pi Day, when a mathematical equation merges with America’s love for enjoying a slice of pie.

It was an occasion observed by many today at Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery in Hadley. Recalling what we learned in math class, Pi represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. 3.14, March 14th, an important day on the Barstow calendar.

Kelly Barstow owner of Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery told 22News “Today is pie day, 3.14, March 14, we celebrate with extra pies selling pretty well this year, we have apple pie, pecans, key lime other days as well.”

Adding to the mystique surrounding Pi day, March 14 is also the birthday of a man known for being handy with numbers, Albert Einstein.