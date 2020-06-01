March in Northampton to protest police brutality

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People are marching to the Northampton Police Department to protest police brutality and justice for the death of George Floyd.

22News Reporter Nick Aresco saw protesters of all ages chanting sayings like “what do we want, justice. When do we want it, now.”

RIGHT NOW: A massive protest in Northampton as demonstrators march to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who died when an officer knelt on his neck despite Floyd’s calls that he couldn’t breathe. Looks peaceful right now. pic.twitter.com/Vi4DKlxDYV — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) June 1, 2020

George Floyd died in police custody last week after an employee at a grocery store called police to accuse him of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin allegedly pressed his knee down on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. While being restrained, Floyd was saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

People around the world have been protesting and have also taken to social media expressing their anger and disappointment in the situation. A petition has been started on Change.org for Floyd and so far 10,555,552 have signed. The petition is aiming for a goal of 12,000,000 to sign.