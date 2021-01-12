Marijuana growing operation discovered after reports of smoke coming from Belchertown home

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from New York were arrested after firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from a roof in Belchertown Monday morning.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, crews were called to 24 West Street at around 7:52 a.m. for reports of a possible house fire. After firefighters entered the home, it was determined there was no fire, it was believed to be smoke was caused by an elaborate exhaust system.

Belchertown police obtained a search warrant after the fire department observed a large-scale marijuana growing operation. During the search, police found the house was inhabited and didn’t have any furniture or belongings. The home was allegedly converted into a marijuana growing operation on all levels of the home.

Police seized more than 800 marijuana plants, $2,500 cash, and growing equipment. According to the Belchertown police, the home contained a large amount of lighting and mechanical devices that posed a high risk for fire danger and was filled with mold throughout the home.

Police arrested 57-year-old Can Hui Wu and 60-year-old Huoqiu Wu, both from Brooklyn, New York and charged with the following:

Cultivation of Marijuana

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance

Both individuals are held at the Hampshire County House Correction on $25,000 bail each.