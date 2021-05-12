Mary and Bella rescued after being stuck in the mud

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two cows were found stuck in the mud after being reported missing in Goshen Sunday night.

The cows were named Mary and Bella and they were missing in the woods of Goshen according to a post by resident Christina Griffin on the Goshen Gathers Facebook which indicated that her neighbor on Dresser Hill Road was still missing two black and white cows.

The Goshen Fire Department Captain Bob Labrie and Firefighter Francis Dunham, both used drones to search for the animals at noon on Monday with the help of Steve Smith, the cows’ owner. The area at the end of Dresser Hill Road consists of several large fields surrounded by hundreds of acres of forest.

(Photo Credit: Goshen Firefighters Association)

(Photo Credit: Goshen Firefighters Association)

Smith told the firefighters that due to several reports of a bear that had been seen nearby the day before, the cows probably got scared and left the area.

The cows were found on wetland but were stuck deep in the mud, as well as at the bottom of a steep embankment with protruding rocks. Trees and a small brush were cleared across the embankment to make a path that the animals would be pulled up on while also using several slings and a customized sled.

Bella was rescued first and Mary was rescued shortly after thanks to the efforts of 22 firefighters, and other concerned residents.

The rescue took over 5 hours and the two cows did not suffer any serious injuries and can now continue to graze in the highlands of Goshen.